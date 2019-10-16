Prescribed fires to take place this winter in the Kernville area

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Three prescribed fires are set to take place this winter in the Kern River Ranger District.

The U.S. Forest Service said hazardous fuel reduction projects will be conducted near Alta Sierra south of Shirley Meadow, along Forest Service Road 28S62 south of the Breckenridge subdivision and 30 to 50 miles along the road near the Blackrock station.

The projects could begin as soon as next week, according to the Forest Service. The agency will work with regional air pollution control districts to manage smoke production and reduce any impacts from the fires.

The goal of the burns is to make the forest more resilient to wildfire, reduce hazardous accumulations of vegetation and fuels and reduce overall fire danger, the Forest Service said.

For more information, call 760-376-3781.