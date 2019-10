Tehachapi, Calif. (KGET)— The Tehachapi Unified School District announced Thursday morning the Cummings Valley School will be closed for the day. The closure was prompted by a power outage in the area.

Valley Oaks Charter School in Tehachapi noted that power is also out at their South street site. Their high school classes will be held at the Brian Way site, but the South Street campus is closed.

Both schools announced the closures just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.