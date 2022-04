BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Tuesday evening impacted 1,062 customers in northeast Bakersfield.

As of 5:20 p.m., the PG&E outage map shows power has been restored.

The outage affected Stockdale Greens and Quailwood just south of the Kern River from Truxtun Avenue to Stockdale Highway reaching east to California Avenue.

If you need assistance during a power outage contact PG&E online.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.