Portion of southbound Wible Road to close next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Wible Road will close from Belle Terrace to Ming Avenue next week as crews shore up a new retaining wall along northbound Highway 99.

The closure will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Southbound vehicles will detour at Belle Terrace to H Street, south to Ming, then west on Ming to return to Wible.

Northbound Wible Road is expected to remain open.

Additionally, there will be closures of the northbound 99 Ming Avenue on-ramp between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday and Thursday, the release says. The closures will include the No. 3 lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue.