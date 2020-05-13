Portion of Eye Street closed until Thursday as AT&T removes equipment from building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — AT&T is removing equipment from its operations building downtown, resulting in the closure of Eye Street between 20th and 21st streets until Thursday.

There will be detours, but motorists should expect traffic delays.

Additionally, crews on Tuesday will be restriping eastbound lanes on the Westside Parkway between Truxtun Avenue and Coffee Road. Crews will also restripe the on- and off-ramps at Mohawk Street and Truxtun Extension. That work is expected to last until Wednesday.