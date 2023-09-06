BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A number of exhibits open to the public during summer are coming up on their final hours of viewing availability at Bakersfield Museum of Art.

Below is a list including the exhibits that will be closing to the public on Sept. 9:

The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California, in celebration of 100 years the exhibit shows the work of Sam Francis and the mutual influence between the master and the artists who worked with him.

Saturation: Visual Arts Festival, the concept of saturation in art is on display in this exhibit as small works on paper and three-dimensional objects are featured. This biennial, juried exhibition features the work of 34 local and regional artists.

Nostalgia: Selections from the Students, 15 juniors and seniors who participated in the ArtWorks Program with an emphasis on a career in visual arts.

Rotem Reshef: Vista, an experience from her time in a Bakersfield studio; her scrolls contemplate the duality and symbiotic relationship between Bakersfield’s economy and it’s natural environment.

If you want to learn more about these events, take a look at the website.