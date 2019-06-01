Polo Express says its leaving Valley Plaza Mall on June 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Management for the Polo Express train ride at the Valley Plaza Mall says its lease has been terminated and they’ll be leaving the mall for good in June.

In a Facebook post, Polo Express says the mall delivered them a lease termination letter on Friday morning.

They say they were told mall management wanted them out of the mall because of remodeling that replaces the mall flooring with tile and they say there won’t be another train ride in its place.

They say their last day at Valley Plaza Mall is June 5 and ask if anyone with tickets for a train ride take it before then.

Polo Express says it won’t be able to offer refunds.

In March, Polo Express was set close to but it was able to stay open after the business was passed down to another family member.