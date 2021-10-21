POLL RESULTS: Does Parkland FL gunman Nikolas Cruz deserve the death penalty?

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET) — Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who carried out the school massacre in Parkland Florida pleaded guilty yesterday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Cruz, 23, faces a minimum sentence of life in prison and maximum of the death penalty, which will be decided by a jury in the upcoming sentencing phase of the trial. The prosecution has said it plans to seek the death penalty.

Today, 17 News put out a poll asking another hard question: Is the death penalty an acceptable form of punishment for Cruz? Here, we have your answers.

“I’m not a big supporter of the death penalty but it’s a yes for this kind of thing.” — Leslie Brandish, Facebook user.

“The death penalty is not an acceptable form of punishment for anyone.” — Isaac Sanchez, Facebook user

Check in with us on Facebook and Twitter to vote on tomorrow’s poll.

View more comments here: