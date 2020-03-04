Your Local Election Headquarters: 17’s live team coverage on Super Tuesday

17’s Nicole Gitzke gives update from Kern County Elections Department
Team coverage from across Kern County on local and national Super Tuesday results, 9:25 p.m. update
Team coverage from across Kern County on local and national Super Tuesday results, 8:55 p.m. update
Team coverage from across Kern County on local and national Super Tuesday results, 8 p.m. update
(KGET) — 17 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Jim Scott, Tami Mlcoch and Robert Price are in studio to bring you the latest in local races. Eytan Wallace, Amber Frias, Nicole Geitzke, Karen Hua and Taylor Shaub are stationed across Kern County for live updates on Board of Supervisor races in 1st, 4th and 5th districts, the Bakersfield mayoral race and county election headquarters.