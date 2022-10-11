BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday marks exactly four weeks until November’s midterm election but voting starts as early as this week.

Ballots are arriving in mailboxes of all registered voters in Kern County this week, posing a key question: when should you cast it?

Republican analyst Cathy Abernathy said voters should wait until closer to election day, arguing any piece of news could drop in the last month before Nov. 8 that could affect the state of a race.

“It gives you that whole month of October to learn about what’s going on between the two candidates,” Abernathy said.

Democratic analyst Neel Sannappa argued getting your ballot in early leaves less chance, pointing out if you vote on election day and there is an issue with your signature or ballot, there is less time to rectify it.

“[Submitting your mail ballot early] gives you some time to make sure ‘okay, my vote got in, it got counted, I’m good,'” Sannappa said.

Sannappa added voting early can be a way to ward off the plethora of political calls and texts ahead of election day, noting campaigns can see on certain services when voters have already turned their ballot in.

“Campaigns will see that you’ve already voted and they’ll stop reaching out to you,” Sannappa said.

But there is also a political consideration. Abernathy added voting in early October often benefits those already in office.

“Incumbents like to have you vote early. But challengers take longer to get their message out. And so by the time they raise the money and get their message out, the election has happened and you’ve already voted,” Abernathy said.

Sannappa agreed that can be true but argued in our new election climate, all candidates need to treat Oct. 10 like Election Day.

“We have an election month in California. It’s not just a day,” he said.