BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Midterm elections are over, but the election results are still unclear, with more than 70,000 ballots in Kern County left to count. Sparking questions among voters in the county about how long it should truly take to get results.

Republican consultant Cathy Abernathy shares that the longer the wait, the more that question is asked.

“It makes people start wondering, why are the results totally changing a week later? Why do we not know? In this America today we should know, in my book, within 48 hours everything should be counted,” said Abernathy.

However, Kern County Clerk Mary Bedard shares that this is the process.

“It’s just a very manual process because of the very nature of the vote by mail, the envelopes, even after you’ve done the signature checking, just taking the ballots out of the envelope and getting them ready for the count room, so with over 100,000 ballots remaining to be counted after election day it simply takes time,” said Bedard.

Ballot security has been another question in this election process, and Bedard shares that ballots were securely picked up by election night except at one location.

“There was one that was so full actually that they couldn’t pick it all up. By law actually have, it was locked, but we actually have by 8 p.m. the following day to pick them up, so there was one drop box that while it was locked at 8 p.m. on election night we did have to send poll workers out the following day to retrieve the ballots,” said Bedard.

As far as when kern county voters can expect results, according to Bedard, that could be weeks.

“We only have one sorter machine, so we have to time everything so we can get everything through the sorter and do everything else that needs to be done before we can get the next batch through the sorter, so it can take a couple of weeks,” said Bedard.