BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In Kern County, Congressional turnover has been rare.

The district and area has been a reliably Republican stronghold since the days of Bill Thomas.

But now, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) is set to resign from his seat by the end of 2023, voters in the 20th Congressional District will get a chance to elect a new House member.

Below is a list of candidates who have declared their candidacies.

Science professional Ben Dewell (I)

Small business owner David Giglio (R)

Nathan Wilkins (R)

Educator Marisa Wood (D)

Andy Morales (D)

Mike Boudreaux (R) declared his candidacy in Tulare County

Matthew Stoll has declared his candidacy in Tulare County.

Kyle Kirkland a business owner, has declared in Fresno.

Stan Ellis (R), a businessman who ran for the 32nd Assembly District in 2006, has declared his candidacy in Kern County.

TJ Esposito (R), a Bakersfield business owner and contributed to the passage of term limits for Kern County Supervisors in 2022, declared his candidacy in Kern County.

Kelly Craig Kulikoff, mayor of California City, has declared candidacy in Kern County

The candidates above have declared their candidacies for the 20th Congressional District, but the California Secretary of State will certify candidates and have a final list on Dec. 28.