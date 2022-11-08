BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 General Election Day is upon us and many may be wondering where they can drop off their main-in ballots if they don’t want to put them in the mail.
According to the Kern County Elections Division, here is a full list ballot drop-off locations around Kern County:
Bakersfield
- Kern County Elections Office 1115 Truxtun Ave., 93301
- Kern County Fire Station #67 14341 Brimhall Rd., 93314
- Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library 506 E. Brundage Ln., 93307
- Kern County Public Works Road Yard 5438 Victor St., 93308
Arvin
- Arvin Branch Library 201 Campus Dr., 93203
California City
- California City Branch Library 9507 California City Blvd., 93505
Delano
- Delano Branch Library 925 Tenth St., 93505
Frazier Park
- Frazier Park Branch Library 3732 Park Dr., 93225
Lake Isabella
- Kern County Superior Court 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd., 93240
Lamont
- Kern County Human Services 8300 Segrue Rd., 93241
McFarland
- McFarland Branch Library 500 W. Kern Ave., 93250
Ridgecrest
- Kern County Superior Court 132 E. Coso Ave., 93555
Rosamond
- Rosamond Branch Library 3611 Rosamond Blvd., 93560
Shafter
- Kern County Fire Station #32 325 Sunset Ave., 93263
Taft
- Taft Branch Library 27 Cougar Ct., 93268
Tehachapi
- Tehachapi Branch Library 212 Green St., 93561
Wasco
- Wasco Branch Library 1102 7th St., 93280