BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 General Election Day is upon us and many may be wondering where they can drop off their main-in ballots if they don’t want to put them in the mail.

According to the Kern County Elections Division, here is a full list ballot drop-off locations around Kern County:

Bakersfield

Kern County Elections Office 1115 Truxtun Ave., 93301

Kern County Fire Station #67 14341 Brimhall Rd., 93314

Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library 506 E. Brundage Ln., 93307

Kern County Public Works Road Yard 5438 Victor St., 93308

Arvin

Arvin Branch Library 201 Campus Dr., 93203

California City

California City Branch Library 9507 California City Blvd., 93505

Delano

Delano Branch Library 925 Tenth St., 93505

Frazier Park

Frazier Park Branch Library 3732 Park Dr., 93225

Lake Isabella

Kern County Superior Court 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd., 93240

Lamont

Kern County Human Services 8300 Segrue Rd., 93241

McFarland

McFarland Branch Library 500 W. Kern Ave., 93250

Ridgecrest

Kern County Superior Court 132 E. Coso Ave., 93555

Rosamond

Rosamond Branch Library 3611 Rosamond Blvd., 93560

Shafter

Kern County Fire Station #32 325 Sunset Ave., 93263

Taft

Taft Branch Library 27 Cougar Ct., 93268

Tehachapi

Tehachapi Branch Library 212 Green St., 93561

Wasco