BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 General Election Day is upon us and many may be wondering where they can drop off their main-in ballots if they don’t want to put them in the mail.

According to the Kern County Elections Division, here is a full list ballot drop-off locations around Kern County:

Bakersfield

  • Kern County Elections Office 1115 Truxtun Ave., 93301
  • Kern County Fire Station #67 14341 Brimhall Rd., 93314
  • Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library 506 E. Brundage Ln., 93307
  • Kern County Public Works Road Yard 5438 Victor St., 93308

Arvin

  • Arvin Branch Library 201 Campus Dr., 93203

California City

  • California City Branch Library 9507 California City Blvd., 93505

Delano

  • Delano Branch Library 925 Tenth St., 93505

Frazier Park

  • Frazier Park Branch Library 3732 Park Dr., 93225

Lake Isabella

  • Kern County Superior Court 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd., 93240

Lamont

  • Kern County Human Services 8300 Segrue Rd., 93241

McFarland

  • McFarland Branch Library 500 W. Kern Ave., 93250

Ridgecrest

  • Kern County Superior Court 132 E. Coso Ave., 93555

Rosamond

  • Rosamond Branch Library 3611 Rosamond Blvd., 93560

Shafter

  • Kern County Fire Station #32 325 Sunset Ave., 93263

Taft

  • Taft Branch Library 27 Cougar Ct., 93268

Tehachapi

  • Tehachapi Branch Library 212 Green St., 93561

Wasco

  • Wasco Branch Library 1102 7th St., 93280