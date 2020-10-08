Where Kern voter registration figures stand one month from Election Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County registered Republicans are widening the gap over registered Democrats in the Golden Empire, according to data obtained by KGET.

10 months ago, trends suggested Kern was turning purple; Republicans held a majority, but the gap between the GOP and registered Democrats stood at 4,812.

Since, the gap has increased with Republicans pulling away. Registered Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats in the Golden Empire by 10,765. Another 22% of registered voters identify as no party preference, down from roughly 25% one year ago, according to data released by the Kern County Elections Division.

The city of Bakersfield leans blue, but it’s close. Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by roughly 1,100 within the city limits. In the 21st Congressional District, where incumbent Democratic Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) and Republican former Congressman David Valadao are going head to head, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by more than 15%. In the 23rd Congressional District, where Democrat Kim Mangone (D-Quartz Hill) is challenging incumbent Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), registered Republicans hold the advantage by more than 11 percentage points.

Furthermore, Republicans are no longer a “third party” in California, according to data from the CA Secretary of State’s office. As of Sept. 4, the number of registered Republicans have surpassed no-party preference voters in the state by roughly 93,000.

Wednesday marked 27 days until election day.