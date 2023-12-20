BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special election to replace Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy once he resigns has been confirmed. Now, it’s a matter of when.

As one political strategist puts it, the 2024 election is already shaping up to be a messy, confusing and expensive battle — especially in the race to replace McCarthy.

There’s still no clarity from Governor Gavin Newsom on when the special election will be.

Newsom has 14 days from McCarthy’s Dec. 31 resignation date to schedule a special election date. The special election is only to complete McCarthy’s current term, which ends January 2025.

A list of candidate hopefuls is already growing.

“You’ll have somebody who likely serves in a temporary role, while concurrently running for a two-year seat that would start in January 2025,” said Tal Eslick, a Central Valley political strategist. “Whoever gets to go to Washington for six months as a short-term member of Congress will have a tremendous benefit on the fundraising side, because they’ll be able to raise effectively as an incumbent.”

Eslick said for these candidates to also run in the special election, there’s not much to lose. Rather, there’s the chance to gain, like with fundraising.

There could be four elections in 2024 just for McCarthy’s seat, meaning candidates have two more elections to receive the maximum funds from each donor. According to the Federal Election Commission, an individual donor can give a maximum of $3,300 to a candidate’s campaign committee in each election.

Eslick added, any candidate serious about replacing McCarthy in Congress would take a chance with the special election because of such advantages.

Below is 17 News’ confirmed list of candidates running for the 20th Congressional District in 2024, as well as whether they’ll be running for the special election.

Science professional Ben Dewell – very likely to run

Bakersfield business owner TJ Esposito – considering a run

Small businessowner David Giglio (R) – will run

Tulare sheriff Mike Boudreaux (R) – will run

Business owner Kyle Kirkland (R) – will run

Businessman Stan Ellis (R) – considering a run

Cal City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff (R) – considering a run

Nathan Wilkins (R) – could not be reached for comment

Matthew Stoll (R) – could not be reached for comment

Educator Marisa Wood (D) – will run

Andy Morales (D) – will not run

“For the most part, all these candidates are starting with very low name ID and are now in this very narrow window,” Eslick said. “The special election just adds another layer to that… Voters are going to need to learn who these folks are and determine which of them are best equipped for to be elected at the seat in a very short window.”

Fresno and Tulare counties estimate special elections could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Kings and Kern’s election offices did not respond to requests for an estimate.

However, costs could be cut if there is a consolidation of the special election primary and March presidential primary.

Like any election, California’s special elections can end up having both a primary and general election. The latter occurs if no candidate in the primary gets a majority of the votes, which is 50%+1. This is why there may be up to four elections for the 20th Congressional District alone.

Both Fresno and Tulare counties explained special election costs typically depend on how many registered voters participate. Fresno County also said they don’t expect to see a cost savings through consolidation with the Presidential Primary Election due to the very late in process addition of the CD20 vacancy contest.

Again, this all depends on the date Governor Newsom sets, but his office declined to specify whether there will be a consolidation.

The Secretary of State’s office told 17 News “any prospective candidate can obtain, complete, and file the requisite documents…” for a special election.

“Any prospective candidate” very well may include Assemblyman Vince Fong, who is at the center of an upcoming legal battle regarding his eligibility to run in the full-term 20th Congressional District race.

The Secretary of State’s office did not clarify Fong’s eligibility in this race.

Fong has been disqualified from running to replace McCarthy because he had already submitted papers for re-election to his 32nd district Assembly seat.

“If he’s not going to be on the ballot for the full two-year term, I don’t see why he would pursue a special election where he’d served for a few months as a member of Congress and then go back to the same {Assembly] seat he just had,” Eslick guessed.