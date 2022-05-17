BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the last week, every active registered voter in Kern should have received a ballot in the mail.

If you haven’t gotten your ballot by today and believe you are registered to vote, you should contact the elections office by phone at 868-3590 or by email at elections@kerncounty.com.

After you fill out your ballot, you can mail it back to the elections office or drop it off at an official drop box.

KernVote.com/ElectionInformation has a list of all drop boxes available throughout the county.

And if you received your ballot in the mail but plan to vote in person, make sure to bring your mail-in ballot with you to the polling site to surrender it.

You have until May 23 to register to vote if you wish you get a ballot in the mail.

If not, you can still register to vote conditionally any time from now through election day on June 7 at the elections office or at a polling site and vote in person.