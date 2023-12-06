BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once Rep. Kevin McCarthy leaves the House of Representatives, California will have a vacant seat in the 20th Congressional district.

Friday, Dec. 8 is a key date in what happens next for that vacant House seat. McCarthy said he would leave Congress by the end of the year, but didn’t give an exact date.

Friday is the deadline for candidates to file and would have been the last day for McCarthy to formally file for re-election.

According to the California Secretary of State, if McCarthy resigns before the close of the candidate’s nomination period, Gov. Gavin Newsom, within 14 days, must call for a special election.

A special election would determine a temporary replacement until the end of McCarthy’s elected term ending in January 2025. The Secretary of State’s office said it can not detail whether a special election would be consolidated with the March 2024 primary because McCarthy has not given a resignation date.

If McCarthy resigns after the nomination deadline, Gov. Newsom can exercise discretion, meaning he can choose whether to call for a special election. If Newsom does not, the seat would be vacant until the end of McCarthy’s term in office with impacts on the politics of the House.

McCarthy, a Republican, has had a stronghold on the predominantly Republican district. A slimmer Republican House majority could be to the benefit of Newsom and Democrats. It all depends on when exactly McCarthy submits his resignation to Congress.

17 News verified with the Committee on House Administration, while McCarthy’s seat is vacant, his office remains open and staff will operate under the supervision of the clerk of the House of Representatives.

McCarthy’s resignation announcement comes after the House expelled George Santos last week, causing concern about the ability to pass legislation without Democratic support.

Also, because McCarthy will not run for reelection, any hopeful candidates vying for his seat will get a five-day extension until Dec. 13 to declare their candidacies.