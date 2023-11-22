BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) is facing calls from within her own party to drop her 2024 candidacy.

Hurtado, alongside Democratic opponent Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), are running to replace Republican incumbent Representative David Valadao for California’s 22nd Congressional District. The district includes parts of Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.

“Just because the other candidate received the party’s endorsement doesn’t mean that I don’t have a shot at making it past the primary,” said Sen. Hurtado.

The big question that remains is whether the primary will be a battle between the two Democratic candidates.

Rudy Salas is a former Bakersfield councilman and California assemblymember. Salas unsuccessfully ran for the 22nd district in the last election, coming up top in the primary, but losing to the current incumbent in the general election. In an interview with 17 News, Salas cited insufficient voter turnout for the unexpected switcheroo.

The California Democratic Party is now the latest to endorse Salas, joining top state Democratic leaders like speaker emerita Nancy Pelosi, Senator Alex Padilla and civil rights advocate Dolores Huerta.

Huerta’s son told 17 News the entire family has been a long-time advocate for Salas, dating back to his time on the Bakersfield City Council. This was years before he helped secure $15,000,000 for the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center, a downtown community center in honor of Huerta.

When asked if high-profile endorsements limit his ability to act outside party expectations, Salas said, “It’s not that they’ve tried to tie me down.”

Salas explained his work ethic and history of delivering on issues, such as water in the Central Valley, are “what they’re signing onto with these endorsements.” But Hurtado maintained neither she nor her campaign strategy will be swayed by her opponent’s receiving of big-name endorsements.

“When I first ran for state Senate back in 2018, I didn’t have the endorsement of the party in the primary. I didn’t have it for my re-election, and running for Congress now, it’s just the same thing,” the senator and congressmember-hopeful said. “I’m the independent voice in this race even though I am a registered Democrat.”

Hurtado told 17 News she did not plan on running for CA-22 until she was encouraged by EMILY’s List, which presented her with data showing she would prevail over Salas in a match up.

In the meantime, a call comes from Huerta to Hurtado to step aside for Salas.

“We wish that Melissa would get out of the race,” said Dolores Huerta, founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. “That would be the best she can do. And we’d prefer that she not run. She hasn’t really been a good role for the working people. They’re in that district, so we would prefer that she drop out.”

Hurtado’s reaction?

“I understand where she’s coming from the party, but my position is what’s in the best interest of this region,” Hurtado countered.

When asked whether he’s focusing more on beating Hurtado in the primary or Valadao — who is a likely progressor to the general election — in November, Salas responded, “I think this is what the race will be about: ‘Who can deliver for you? Who has been delivering for you?’ So, whether that’s in the primary or in November, that’s what we’re focused on.”

Salas told 17 News his campaign, both in 2022 and now, has always been about the people of the Central Valley, which includes his friends, family and neighbors.

Salas was the first Latino on the Bakersfield City Council, and would be the first Latino congressmember from the Central Valley, if elected.

When asked what makes them the stronger Democratic candidate, both Hurtado and Salas boasted their political careers and confidently stated they had delivered — and will continue to deliver — on issues that matter to residents here.

17 News met up with Salas at the California Democratic Party fall statewide endorsing convention over the weekend in Sacramento. While 17 News did not see Sen. Hurtado on the ground, we confirmed with her she was, in fact, there, though rather under the radar, as the party endorsement had already been secured for her opponent.

“I don’t know to what extent [Dolores Huerta will] have influence in terms of the outcome of this race,” Hurtado said. “From the results of the election last year, voters are with me… There’s party politics, and there’s elections, there’s voting. And there’s a lot of voters in this district that deserve to have an option. And so why not give them an option?”

