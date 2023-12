BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rep. Kevin McCarthy delivered a farewell speech on the House floor on Thursday.

McCarthy reminisced about his time in Congress, tanked voters for allowing him to serve, and reiterated that the passage of a stopgap government funding bill — which ultimately led to his ouster as Speaker — was the right thing to do.

McCarthy was elected Speaker in January, but was removed in October and was the first House Speaker to removed.