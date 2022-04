KGET hosts a debate featuring the two candidates running for Kern County Auditor-Controller, Clerk and Registrar of Voters.

Aimee Espinoza currently serves as Assitant Audior-Controller, Clerk and Registrar of Voters for Kern County. She’s been in that position since 2019 and has worked for Kern County for 15 years.

Mark McKenzie is a local businessman/entrepreneur and founder of Trestles Construction Solutions.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. on KGET TV 17.