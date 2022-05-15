BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is set to host a debate Tuesday for California’s 16th Senate District seat.

Democrats Nicole Parra, Bryan Osorio and state Sen. Melissa Hurtado are in the race along with Republicans David Shepard and Gregory Tatum.

The newly redrawn 16th Senate District includes Visalia, Bakersfield, Hanford, Tulare, Porterville, Delano, Wasco and Lost Hills.

You can watch the debate Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KGET TV 17 and streaming on this webpage.

