BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The three candidates for the Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 seat are scheduled to debate at the KGET studios on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The faceoff will be between Tim Collins, Raj Gill and Manpreet Kaur.

If you have any questions you want to us ask the candidates send 17 News an email at 17news@kget.com with “Question for the candidates” in the subject line.

You can watch the debate by either tuning to KGET TV 17, on Facebook Live, or clicking back on this story where the debate will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.