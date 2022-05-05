BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of the four candidates running for California’s 22nd Congressional District are debating the issues Thursday on KGET.

The candidates for the seat are Republican incumbent David Valadao, Republicans Adam Medeiros and Chris Mathys and State Assemblymember Rudy Salas, the Democratic candidate from Bakersfield.

Valadao and Salas declined to participate in the debate, but Medeiros and Mathys are set to appear.

You can tune in tonight starting at 7 p.m.

