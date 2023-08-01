BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco Vice Mayor Alex Garcia announced Tuesday he is entering the race for Kern County Supervisor District 4 seat.

According to a release, Garcia’s campaign will focus on building a coalition that would support Kern County community leaders, residents and organizations.

“It’s time for a change in Kern County, and together, we can build stronger communities, protect good jobs, secure our streets, and lead the way to a brighter future,” Garcia said in the news release.

Garcia began serving the community in 2016 on the Wasco City Council, according to a news release.

In the news release, Garcia said:

I firmly believe that Kern County can become a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. To achieve this, we must invest in our neighborhoods, support our small businesses, and ensure that every resident has access to affordable housing, quality healthcare, and good-paying jobs. As your County Supervisor, I will be a tireless advocate for the people of Kern County and their neighborhoods, championing their aspirations and needs. Alex Garcia

