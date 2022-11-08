BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rainy and gloomy sky hovered over Kern County on this election day.

Off and on showers pelted the concrete as voters turned up to polling locations across the county.

“I encourage everyone to come out to vote. Don’t let the rain or anything hold you back from making your voice count,” Mario Para, Election Day voter, said.

Ballots will be accepted only until 8 p.m. That means you still have time but you’re cutting it close.

Throughout the day, voters have been battling the elements. But even the rain won’t stop these voters from submitting their ballots.

“At one time my race couldn’t vote and races of other colors couldn’t vote so for me to be able to come out and vote is me honoring my ancestors and honoring my family,” said Zondra Johnson, Election Day voter.

Most of the polling places around town had little to no lines, but that can change by this evening. If you’re in line by 7:59 p.m., you are guaranteed the chance to submit your ballot.

The same can be said about leaving your ballot at a drop box but right at 8 o’clock the boxes are going to be locked.

If you see a plastic tie around the drop off boxes, don’t worry it’s not the lock. Some voters said they are a bit worried about the drop off boxes. Most of the concerns are about if someone will tamper with the boxes trying to get ahold of the ballots inside.

But that chances of that happening are slim to none.

“Only thing I hope is that no one sets it on fire,” Johnson said. “That’s it. I’m not afraid of anyone messing with me because I’m a tomboy and I ain’t afraid of anything like that.”