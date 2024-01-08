BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The race to fill the rest of former Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s term in Congress is on.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday morning announced the dates for a special election. Anyone interested in running for the seat can start their candidacy process immediately with their local county election office.

The winner will then hold the 20th Congressional District seat until January 2025, which is when McCarthy’s term would’ve ended.

The dates are March 19, 2024, for the special primary election and May 21, 2024 ,for a runoff if no candidate in the primary gets a majority of the votes — 50%+1.

“Even six months as a congressman is head and shoulders beyond a candidate who may or may not ultimately win a seat that would start in 2025,” said Central Valley Political Strategist Tal Eslick. “So, you’ll have somebody who likely serves in a temporary role, while concurrently running for a two-year seat that would start in January 2025.”

So far, that list includes Assemblymember Vince Fong, Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, David Giglio, California City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, Ben Dewell and Marisa Wood.

But this special election also means you’ll be voting more often this year.

With the regularly scheduled March primary and November general election for the 20th Congressional District, and now up-to-two special elections, we could see up to four elections for this office alone in 2024.

The Kings County Registrar of Voters explained to 17 News that counties are hoping to have a certified list of candidates from the Secretary of State by Feb. 14.

The Secretary of State’s office did not respond to requests for confirmation of that date.

Once that certified list is made available, county election offices can start printing out the ballots, just like during any election. Soon after, voters can start voting by mail.

Exact dates are still up in the air.

But what is certain is special elections are costly — hundreds of thousands of dollars — as Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties are anticipating. Kern County Elections Office did not respond to requests for a cost estimate.

For candidate hopefuls, the signatures in lieu of filing fee period — an alternative to paying the full filing fee — began Monday.

For all other candidates, the filing process will begin with nomination papers on January 19.

One must declare their candidacy by Jan. 25 to be on the ballot for the special election.

While initial talks of the special election included the possibility of a consolidation of the special primary with the presidential primary in March, it appears county registrars pushed against that idea.

Fresno’s Registrar of Voters told 17 News he was not anticipating a significant “cost savings through consolidation … due to the very late in process addition of the CD20 vacancy contest.”

Kings’ Registrar of Voters agreed, adding its team vouched more separation and administering the elections “independently,” as the “calendar was against us.”