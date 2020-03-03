Voters can drop off their vote-by-mail ballots until polls close at 8 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are a vote-by-mail voter you have several options to turn in your ballot and get your vote counted for the March 3 elections.

If you have properly filled out your ballot, you can drop if off at any polling place or to the Kern County Elections Office by 8 p.m.

The Kern County Elections Office is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. on the first floor.

You can also return your ballot by mail, but make sure your ballot is postmarked by Tuesday, March 3 and it must be received within three days of Election Day.

You can find out more about voting by mail in Kern County at this link.

You can also conditionally register to vote and cast a conditional ballot at the Kern County Elections Office or at your assigned polling site.

Look up polling locations near you at this link.

Provisional ballots become official once the registration process has been verified.