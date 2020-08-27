Voter registration data show Republicans have increased gap between Democrats since last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Half a year ago, 17 News reported the margin between registered Republicans and Democrats in the Golden Empire has shrunk. But since then, Republicans have widened that gap.

Kern County has long been a sea of “red” in a “blue” state.

As it stands registration figures show more than 150,000 voters in Kern are registered with the Republican Party — outnumbering Kern Democrats by 7,630. It’s a margin showing an increase since last December, when the margin stood at about 4,800.

Still, the most recent figures do not stand close to how registration trends looked 10 years ago when the county was home to more than 25,000 more Republicans than Democrats.

Meantime, the 23rd Congressional District represented by House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy still reliably leans “red.” Forty-one percent of the registered voters in the district identify as Republican, 30% Democrat, and 21%have no party preference.

The numbers are pretty much opposite in the 21st Congressional District where Democratic incumbent TJ Cox is facing a challenge from Republican former three-term Congressman David Valadao.

Forty-four percent of voters in the district registered with the Democrats, 27% with the Republican Party, and another 23% are no party preference.

While Election Day is Nov. 3, another date we’re eyeing is Oct. 5 because that’s when the county elections office will begin to issue vote by mail ballots.