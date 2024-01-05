BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressional candidate and Assemblymember Vince Fong announced Friday he will be endorsing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

When asked if Fong had endorsed Trump in the past, a campaign spokesperson responded: “[Fong] has been with President Trump since 2016.”

Former President Trump has been the leading contender for the GOP nomination among a dwindling field of candidates. Trump leads in Iowa by more 30% in recent polling.

California’s primary election is on March 5.