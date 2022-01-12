Vince Fong announces re-election campaign for California’s 32nd State Assembly district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong announced his re-election campaign Monday while recent redistricting has caused a slight change.

Fong, a Republican, will now be running in the newly re-drawn 32nd district, after previously, and currently, serving the 34th district.

“Our state faces tremendous challenges, which must be addressed with a sense of urgency,” Fong said in a news release. “Building needed water storage, reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires, supporting our law enforcement, producing more energy, and providing permanent tax relief are critical priorities. I will continue to work hard to improve the quality of life for our community.”

Fong’s campaign said it’s received strong support from Republican leaders across the Central Valley, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“There is no person I trust more to fight for the Central Valley than Vince Fong.” McCarthy said in the release. “He has worked tirelessly to bring water to the Valley, to cut red tape so we can produce needed energy, and has been a forceful voice for our local small businesses. He will continue to bring common sense and conservative values to Sacramento.”

Fong was born and raised in Bakersfield, and is currently in his third term in the Assembly.