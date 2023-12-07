BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong has announced he will not be running for Congress in 2024, Fong said through a press release.

In the past 24 hours, I have been humbled to receive an outpouring of encouragement to run for Congress. I want to thank everyone who reached out for your kind words and offers of support. After giving it thoughtful and prayerful consideration, my family and I have decided that now is not my time, and I will not be running for Congress in 2024. Assemblyman Vince Fong

Fong did say he will be seeking another term to the State Assembly “to bring common sense back to our state government.”

Fong is serving his fourth term in the California State Assembly representing District 32, which includes communities: Tehachapi, Taft, Oildale, Kern River Valley, Ridgecrest, Lake Isabella, Maricopa, Taft, portions of Bakersfield among others.