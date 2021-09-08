Vice President Harris backs Newsom in Bay Area

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — Vice President Kamala Harris went home to the Bay Area Wednesday for her friend and fellow Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

By having her in California less than a week before Sept. 14, team Newsom said their goal was to make sure every living, breathing Californian knows the recall is happening.

At the rally, Harris said by keeping Newsom in office, Californians would defend the state’s progressive values.

“We fight for Dreamers. We fight for women,” she said to the crowd.

Harris and Newsom have worked together many times. When she was the district attorney in San Francisco, Newsom was the mayor. They continued to work together when Newsom was lieutenant governor and Harris was attorney general of California.

VP Kamala Harris:



"It's good to be home"

About 100 yards back from the stage where the vice president stood, a group of protesters chanted and waved the flag of Afghanistan. Harris’ visit comes about two weeks after the Biden administration rushed to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the country now taken over by the Taliban.

The vice president’s appearance at a previously scheduled “no” on the recall rally was canceled after the Kabul airport was attacked.

But back at Wednesday’s rally, the governor was grateful Harris stopped by to support him, along with other high-ranking Democrats in state office.

“Because my name may appear on the ballot, but we’re all on the ballot,” Newsom told his supporters.

Former President Barack Obama also showed his support for Newsom in a video Wednesday.

“Hello, Californians. You’ve got a big choice to make by Sept. 14. Governor Newsom has spent the last year and a half protecting California communities,” Obama said. “Protect California by voting no on the Republican recall.”

Listen to @BarackObama — California has a big choice to make on September 14th.



Your vote could be the difference.



Vote NO on the Republican Recall.



There's too much on the line to sit this one out.

The recall has the potential to significantly alter the political landscape in the nation’s most populated state. California voters haven’t elected a Republican to the governor seat since 2006.

Thousands of mail-in ballots are already in, but there are also thousands of people either on the fence on how they will vote or if they will vote at all. Since it is a special election, the turnout could be lower.

Newsom was in San Francisco campaigning on Tuesday. Part of his campaign strategy has been telling voters what would happen if a Republican candidate were to take his job as governor.

“And we will not give up because we know that so much is at stake, so many are counting on us and there is so much good that we can do,” Harris said.

President Joe Biden is also slated to come to California early next week to tour wildfire damage and rally with Newsom. Details on that visit are not yet set.