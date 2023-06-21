BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Southern Valley voters appear likely to face an unusual choice in the Democratic-heavy 35th Assembly District race next year – a challenger with plenty of name recognition and political experience and an incumbent with a lot less.

It’s usually the challenger who’s dealing with name recognition issues.

But that’s where 35th district voters will find themselves – Andrae Gonzales, Bakersfield’s current vice mayor, has formally launched his campaign to unseat incumbent Jasmeet Bains. Bains has been in office less than a year after winning the open Assembly seat by defeating Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez in what many considered an upset.

Just as it was in November 2022, it’ll be Democrat vs. Democrat in 2024.

Political consultant Neel Sannappa says Gonzales will attract plenty of local support but Bains, as the incumbent, will likely win the party endorsement – and Sannappa is a state delegate who has a vote.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Sannappa said. “I think it’s going to be a little bit of a struggle potentially between local Democrats that want to back Andrae Gonzales for the work he’s been doing for almost over a decade now, and Jasmeet Bains, who is, for the most part, a political newcomer.”

Gonzales, who is the executive director of Stewards Inc., a faith-based nonprofit, has defeated incumbents twice before, the first time in 2010, when he was elected a Bakersfield City School District trustee, where he served six years, then again when he ousted incumbent city councilman Terry Maxwell in 2016. Gonzales has served on the city council for seven years now.

“Is he going to be able to raise the money,” Sannappa said, “in order to really fight back against Jasmeet and political PACs, corporations, that supported her last time?”

Gonzales says he already has more than 50 prominent endorsers in his corner, many of whom were to have attended his campaign launch on June 21 in Old Town Kern.

Meanwhile, Bains – a Delano family physician – seemingly came out of nowhere last November to become the first Sikh American and woman of Indian descent to serve in the state Legislature.