BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veronica Vasquez has announced her run for the Kern County Supervisorial seat in District 4.

Vasquez is currently a Delano city councilwoman and also serves on the Kern Council of Governments.

Vasquez said one of the biggest issues the county is faced with is the misunderstanding of what the actual needs are in rural communities.

Wasco Vice Mayor Alex Garcia and Delano Vice Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz are also running for the seat. The seat is currently held by David Couch.