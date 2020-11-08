Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Valadao holds lead over incumbent Cox in 21st District Congressional race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The votes continue to be counted in the 21st Congressional District race between Republican David Valadao and Democratic incumbent Rep. TJ Cox, with Valadao maintaining a lead.

In the district, Valadao leads with 51.8% of the votes while Cox has 48.2%. Valdao’s lead is just 4,570 votes.

Valadao leads throughout the district, but the results from Kern County are boosting Rep. Cox. Numbers from the Kern County Elections Office shows Cox has a 7,080 vote advantage among Kern voters.

Votes continue to be counted as the election saw a surge in voter turnout. The 21st District race was expected to be a close contest.

The 21st Congressional District includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

