Valadao claims victory in 21st Congressional District race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican David Valadao has declared victory in the race for the 21st Congressional District.
Kern and Kings counties released updated results with the latest figures showing Valadao leading incumbent Democrat Rep. TJ Cox by 1,754 votes.
By 17 News estimates, Kern County election workers still need to count roughly 4,500 ballots from the 21st District. Other counties in the district are nearly finished with their canvasses.
17 News reached out to the TJ Cox campaign for comment but did not hear back for this story.