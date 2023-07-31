BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Orange County) joined 17 News at 5 on Monday to discuss her candidacy to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Rep. Katie Porter represents California’s 47th Congressional district in Orange County. She currently sits on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources.

Porter is 49 years old, a mother of three children and is divorced. She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.

A Nexstar-Emerson College poll showed the Senate race is a virtual dead heat among candidates fellow Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Porter. Rep. Barbara Lee trails both of them in the poll.

Porter discussed why she is running for Feinstein’s seat, saying California voters have a “once in a generation” chance to make an investment in a future leader. She said she has a track record of “standing up to powerful corporations” and “fighting for everyday Californians.”

Porter also discussed her message to conservative Kern County voters and concerns about phasing out fossil fuels that still is a major driver in the county.

Watch the full segment in the video player above.