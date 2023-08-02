BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) joined 17 News at 5 on Wednesday to discuss his candidacy to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Rep. Adam Schiff represents California’s 30th Congressional District in Los Angeles County that includes Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood and parts of eastern Los Angeles.

A Nexstar-Emerson College poll showed the Senate race is a virtual dead heat among candidates, fellow Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Porter. Rep. Barbara Lee trails both of them in the poll.

Schiff is 63 years old and was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2000 after serving in the California Senate for four years. He and his wife Eve have two children.

Schiff was the lead impeachment manager in the first impeachment of President Donald Trump. He discussed why he’s running for Feinstein’s seat, saying he’d address economic challenges facing Californians.

“The problem is people aren’t earning enough to afford housing to put bread on the table to provide for their families,” Schiff said.

Schiff said what sets him apart from Reps. Porter and Lee is a record of “getting results.” He touted an establishment of an earthquake early warning system, and funding of mass transit projects.

“We need not just rhetoric, but results,” he said.

Schiff also discussed building affordable housing and bringing down rates of homelessness.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.