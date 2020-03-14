Updated Super Tuesday election results

Breaking News
A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Kern County Elections Department updated results Friday afternoon from the Super Tuesday election on March 3. Here are where the numbers stand as of Friday at 5:47 p.m.:

Race for 1st District Supervisor:

PHILLIP PETERS: 23,681; 52.95%

DAVID J. FLUHART: 10,631; 23.77%

DAURES F. STEPHENS: 10,412; 23.28%

Race for 4th District Supervisor:

DAVID COUCH: 9,276; 55.30%

EMILIO J. HUERTA: 7,499; 44.70%

Race for 5th District Supervisor:

LETICIA PEREZ: 7,049; 58.28%

DAVID ABBASI: 1,543; 12.76%

RICARDO HERRERA: 1,476; 12.20%

BEN VALDEZ JR.: 1,016; 8.40%

RONNIE CRUZ: 1,011; 8.36%

Race for Bakersfield Mayor:

KAREN GOH: 55,888; 84.01%

GREGORY TATUM: 6,627; 9.96%

JOSEPH CAPORALI: 3,921; 5.89%

MARK HUDSON (write-in): 74; 0.11%

JOEY HARRINGTON (write-in): 15; 0.02%

Race for 21st Congressional District (statewide results):

DAVID G. VALADAO: 35,150; 52.0%

TJ COX (D): 25,549; 37.8%

RICARDO DE LA FUENTE (D): 5,355; 7.9%

ROQUE “ROCKY” DE LA FUENTE (R): 1,574; 2.3%

Race for 23rd Congressional District (statewide results):

KEVIN MCCARTHY (R): 86,496; 67.2%

KIM MANGONE (D): 42,204; 32.8%

Race for 26th Assembly District (statewide results):

DEVON MATHIS (R): 48,754; 61.4%

DREW PHELPS (D): 30,656 38.6%

Race for 32nd Assembly District (statewide results):

RUDY SALAS (D): 19,751 54.2%

TODD COTTA (R): 16,667 45.8%

Race for 34th Assembly District (statewide results):

VINCE FONG (R): 78,473; 72.42%

JULIE SOLIS (D): 29,561; 27.28%

REGINA VELASQUEZ (D, write-in candidate): 321; 0.30%

Race for 36th Assembly District (statewide results):

TOM LACKEY (R): 42,911; 53.2%

STEVE FOX (D): 14,010; 17.4%

JONATHON ERVIN (D): 6,262; 7.8%

DIEDRA M. GREENAWAY (D): 4,769; 5.9%

MICHAEL P. RIVES (D) 3,756; 4.7%

OLLIE M. MCCAULLEY (D): 3,474; 4.3%

LOURDES EVERETT (D): 3,152; 3.9%

ERIC ANDREW OHLSEN (D) 2,264; 2.8%

Bernie Sanders continues to lead in the Kern County Democratic primary with 36.19% of the vote (18,972 votes), while Joe Biden is in second with 27.98% of the vote (14,666 votes).

