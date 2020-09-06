UFW President Teresa Romero appointed to Biden transition team

KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero has been appointed to the Joe Biden 2020 transition team.
Separate from the campaign team, the transition team will advise Biden and help him lay the groundwork for his administration should he win the presidential election this November.
Romero, who is approaching two years leading the Keene-based union, will serve on the official transition team advisory board with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former UN Ambassador Susan Rice, and 13 others.
“We are preparing for this transition amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy,” Biden Transition Team Co-Chair Ted Kaufman. “This is a transition like no other, and the team being assembled will help Joe Biden meet the urgent challenges facing our country on day one.”
“The co-chairs, advisory board, and senior staff are a diverse group of experts who are committed to helping a possible Biden Harris administration beat the public health crisis and put Americans back to work in good-paying jobs,” his statement continued.
Romero did not provide comment for this story.
Find the full list of Biden Transition team members below:
CO-CHAIRS
Anita Dunn, Senior Advisor to Vice President Biden
Michelle Lujan Grisham, Governor, New Mexico
Ted Kaufman, Former United States Senator from Delaware
Cedric Richmond, Representative for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District and National Co-Chairman, Biden for President
Jeff Zients, Former Director of the White House National Economic Council
ADVISORY BOARD
Dr. Tony Allen
President, Delaware State University, a Historically Black College and University
Jared Bernstein
Senior Fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
Pete Buttigieg
Former Mayor, South Bend, Indiana and 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate
Leslie Caldwell
Former Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, United States Department of Justice
Mark Gitenstein
Former United States Ambassador to Romania
Cecilia Martinez
Executive Director for Earth, Energy and Democracy, Energy and Climate Researcher with a Focus on Environmental Justice and Equity
Bob McDonald
Retired Chairman, President & CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company; 8th Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs
Minyon Moore
Former Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Former Surgeon General of the United States
Susan Rice
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations
Teresa Romero
President, United Farm Workers
Cathy Russell
Former United States Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues
Lonnie Stephenson
International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Felicia Wong
President and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute
Sally Yates
Former Deputy Attorney General, United States Department of Justice
ADDITIONAL SENIOR STAFF LEADERSHIP
Tanya Bradsher
Suzy George
Don Graves
Jessica Hertz
Cynthia Hogan
Tara McGuinness
Cecilia Muñoz
Darla Pomeroy
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Yohannes Abraham
Avril Haines
Evan Ryan
Gautam Raghavan
Angela Ramirez
Julie Siegel