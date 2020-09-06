UFW President Teresa Romero appointed to Biden transition team

Your Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero has been appointed to the Joe Biden 2020 transition team.

Separate from the campaign team, the transition team will advise Biden and help him lay the groundwork for his administration should he win the presidential election this November.

Romero, who is approaching two years leading the Keene-based union, will serve on the official transition team advisory board with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former UN Ambassador Susan Rice, and 13 others.

“We are preparing for this transition amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy,” Biden Transition Team Co-Chair Ted Kaufman. “This is a transition like no other, and the team being assembled will help Joe Biden meet the urgent challenges facing our country on day one.”

“The co-chairs, advisory board, and senior staff are a diverse group of experts who are committed to helping a possible Biden Harris administration beat the public health crisis and put Americans back to work in good-paying jobs,” his statement continued.

Romero did not provide comment for this story.

Find the full list of Biden Transition team members below:

CO-CHAIRS

Anita Dunn, Senior Advisor to Vice President Biden

Michelle Lujan Grisham, Governor, New Mexico

Ted Kaufman, Former United States Senator from Delaware

Cedric Richmond, Representative for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District and National Co-Chairman, Biden for President 

Jeff Zients, Former Director of the White House National Economic Council

ADVISORY BOARD

Dr. Tony Allen
President, Delaware State University, a Historically Black College and University

Jared Bernstein
Senior Fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

Pete Buttigieg
Former Mayor, South Bend, Indiana and 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate

Leslie Caldwell
Former Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, United States Department of Justice

Mark Gitenstein
Former United States Ambassador to Romania

Cecilia Martinez
Executive Director for Earth, Energy and Democracy, Energy and Climate Researcher with a Focus on Environmental Justice and Equity

Bob McDonald
Retired Chairman, President & CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company; 8th Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs

Minyon Moore

Former Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison

Dr. Vivek Murthy
Former Surgeon General of the United States

Susan Rice
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations 

Teresa Romero
President, United Farm Workers

Cathy Russell
Former United States Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues

Lonnie Stephenson
International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers


Felicia Wong
President and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute

Sally Yates
Former Deputy Attorney General, United States Department of Justice 

ADDITIONAL SENIOR STAFF LEADERSHIP

Tanya Bradsher 

Suzy George 

Don Graves

Jessica Hertz

Cynthia Hogan

Tara McGuinness

Cecilia Muñoz

Darla Pomeroy

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Yohannes Abraham

Avril Haines

Evan Ryan

Gautam Raghavan

Angela Ramirez

Julie Siegel

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News