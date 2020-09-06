UFW President Teresa Romero appointed to Biden transition team

KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero has been appointed to the Joe Biden 2020 transition team.

Separate from the campaign team, the transition team will advise Biden and help him lay the groundwork for his administration should he win the presidential election this November.

Romero, who is approaching two years leading the Keene-based union, will serve on the official transition team advisory board with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former UN Ambassador Susan Rice, and 13 others.

“We are preparing for this transition amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy,” Biden Transition Team Co-Chair Ted Kaufman. “This is a transition like no other, and the team being assembled will help Joe Biden meet the urgent challenges facing our country on day one.”

“The co-chairs, advisory board, and senior staff are a diverse group of experts who are committed to helping a possible Biden Harris administration beat the public health crisis and put Americans back to work in good-paying jobs,” his statement continued.

ELECTION 2020: @UFWF President Teresa Romero of Kern County has been appointed by @JoeBiden to join his 2020 transition team. She will serve on the advisory board with Fmr. Democratic presidential candidate @PeteButtigieg, Fmr. UN @AmbassadorRice, and 13 others. pic.twitter.com/U5rl2ZX8h3 — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) September 5, 2020

Romero did not provide comment for this story.

Find the full list of Biden Transition team members below:

CO-CHAIRS

Anita Dunn, Senior Advisor to Vice President Biden

Michelle Lujan Grisham, Governor, New Mexico

Ted Kaufman, Former United States Senator from Delaware

Cedric Richmond, Representative for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District and National Co-Chairman, Biden for President

Jeff Zients, Former Director of the White House National Economic Council

ADVISORY BOARD

Dr. Tony Allen

President, Delaware State University, a Historically Black College and University



Jared Bernstein

Senior Fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities



Pete Buttigieg

Former Mayor, South Bend, Indiana and 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate



Leslie Caldwell

Former Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, United States Department of Justice



Mark Gitenstein

Former United States Ambassador to Romania



Cecilia Martinez

Executive Director for Earth, Energy and Democracy, Energy and Climate Researcher with a Focus on Environmental Justice and Equity



Bob McDonald

Retired Chairman, President & CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company; 8th Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs



Minyon Moore

Former Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison

Dr. Vivek Murthy

Former Surgeon General of the United States



Susan Rice

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations

Teresa Romero

President, United Farm Workers



Cathy Russell

Former United States Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues



Lonnie Stephenson

International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers



Felicia Wong

President and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute

Sally Yates

Former Deputy Attorney General, United States Department of Justice

ADDITIONAL SENIOR STAFF LEADERSHIP

Tanya Bradsher

Suzy George

Don Graves

Jessica Hertz

Cynthia Hogan

Tara McGuinness

Cecilia Muñoz

Darla Pomeroy

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Yohannes Abraham

Avril Haines

Evan Ryan

Gautam Raghavan

Angela Ramirez

Julie Siegel