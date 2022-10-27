U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert has appointed Kevin Khasigian to serve as the District Election Officer for the Eastern District of California in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8 general election, according to a news release.

The District Election Office is responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses in conjunction with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington D.C., according to the release.

In addition, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott will head the National Security Cyber Specialist and is responsible for preparing and responding to possible digital election threats, officials said.

Counties in the Eastern District are: Alpine, Amador, Buttte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Dan Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.

The Election Day Program focuses on upholding confidence in the integrity of the election process by serving as local points of contact with the Department for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations, officials said.

Federal law protects against crimes that may influence voting or voters including intimidating or bribing voters, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input, the release said. It also offers special protections for the rights of voters. Anyone who attempts to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the presumption that these are efforts to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law, the release said.

The release states federal law protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by someone of their choice when voters need assistance because of a disability or illiteracy.

In order to respond to any possible complaints of election fraud or voting rights in a timely fashion, and to ensure that complaints make it to the proper authorities, District Election Officer Khasigian will be on duty in the East District while polls are open, officials said.

Khasisgian can be reached at 916-554-2700 and 916-554-2723.

The FBI will also have special agents available in each field office and will serve as the resident agency throughout the country to receive any possible allegations of election abuse on election day. The public in the Eastern District of Calif. can contact the FBI at 916-746-7000.