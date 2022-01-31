Two Kern County department heads to step down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday, 17 News confirmed two Kern County department heads, Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard and Assessor-Recorder Jon Lifquist, will step down after their terms end in 2022. Both of their assistants are running to take over the positions.

“Lifquist is going to be retiring this year, at this point does not plan to run and he in fact is endorsing me,” Assistant Assessor Laura Avila said. “He picked me to be his assistant assessor because he’s seen what I can do.”

Lifquist has held the position for eight years. The job includes valuing property within Kern for taxes and filing and maintaining official documents and records.

Avila, has been with the department since 2007, and says if elected, she hopes to modernize it. For instance, she wants to move away from working with paper records. But overall, she says her focus would be on working with the public.

“I want to bring the county taxpayers the level of customer service we have brought them in the past, continue to do that and even elevate it maybe to another level,” Avila said. “Being more efficient, more open, having more information available.”

On the other hand, Assistant Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza confirmed she will seek to fill her boss’ position in 2022.

The Auditor-Controller-County Clerk role is the chief fiscal officer, controls licenses and oversees local elections. Bedard has held the role since 2012.