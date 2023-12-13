FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a formal announcement on Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux declared that he is running for Congress.

Boudreaux made his candidacy for California’s 20th Congressional District official hours before the filing window closed to run for Kevin McCarthy’s former seat.

McCarthy’s sudden announcement last week that he would resign from his position immediately prompted the question of who would take his job. McCarthy himself has already endorsed Assemblyman Vince Fong.

In the statement announcing his candidacy, Boudreaux highlighted his lifelong career in law enforcement.

We deserve experienced, conservative leadership in Congress with a record of accomplishment. I have spent my entire career in law enforcement, committed to keeping my community safe. In my time as Sheriff, I have led the charge to make Tulare County one of the safest in California – even when it meant going toe-to-toe against decriminalization efforts crafted by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sacramento. Because of this need for experienced leadership, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Congress in 2024. I have seen the devastating impacts of President Biden’s Open Door Policy at our southern border here in the San Joaquin Valley and firsthand at the border itself. I will fight to strengthen our border and restore fairness to our immigration system. I will fight against Washington’s reckless tax-and-spend culture, bringing fiscal responsibility back to the center of our national finances. And I will be the loudest advocate for the Valley’s fair share of water resources to support our region’s farmers who feed not only the nation, but the world. Mike Boudreaux

In an interview with YourCentralValley.com on Monday, Boudreaux described a move from enforcing the law to making the law as “a great opportunity to take advantage of.”

“I would bring a whole different perspective and that perspective would be law and order. That perspective would be fighting for the victims of this district, fighting for the Central Valley when it comes to victims and the issues facing our open border.”

McCarthy said he would resign by the end of the year.