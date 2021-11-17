TJ Cox endorses Rudy Salas’ Congress run

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Calif., of California’s 21st Congressional district, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cox is facing a challenge from David Valadao, the incumbent he defeated in 2018. California’s tarnished Republican Party is hoping to rebound in a handful of U.S. House races but its candidates must overcome widespread loathing for President Donald Trump and voting trends that have made the nation’s most populous state an exemplar of Democratic strength. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today TJ Cox, former Democratic representative for California’s 21st Congressional District, voiced his approval for Rudy Salas’ run for his former seat.

Cox said that Salas is the best choice in order to unseat Republican Congressman David Valadao in the 2022 election.

“There’s no question that Rudy gives us our best shot of flipping a seat from red to blue here in the Valley,” said Cox. “No one knows their district better than Rudy. No one has delivered more for their district than Rudy. This year alone he has delivered over 50 million dollars for public safety, water and education. He’s raised wages for farmworkers and lowered healthcare costs for families. His track record as a fearless and independent representative for the Valley will serve him well in Congress.”

Salas gives praise to Cox stating it is an honor to have the former congressmember on his side.

“It’s an honor to call TJ a friend and supporter,” Salas said. “I know how our communities are better-off as a result of his service.”