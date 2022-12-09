BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Derek Tisinger has been elected to the Kern High School District Trustee Area 1 seat over incumbent Cynthia Brakeman.

Tisinger won with 70.54 percent of the vote.

Tisinger is a retired Air Force sergeant and has worked for the district for the last six years. His campaign website touts several points including “parental rights and involvement” and “education, not indoctrination.”

Brakeman is a retired businesswoman and teacher, and was elected to the Area 1 seat in 2018 for a four-year term.

The Kern High School District Area 1 boundary includes portions of northwest Bakersfield, east Bakersfield, northeast Bakersfield, Oildale and stretches into the Kern River Valley. The area includes Frontier, North, Highland and Kern Valley high schools.

The Kern High School District says it is the largest grade 9-12 high school district in the state and serves over 42,000 students.