BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The legal tug-of-war between California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Assemblyman Vince Fong continues, with the March primary now just 60 days away.

In late December, a Sacramento judge ruled in favor of Fong, so he will be on the March primary ballot for both Congress and state Assembly.

Despite Weber announcing her office would appeal that decision, there still hasn’t been one filed. But timing matters, and there are trickle-down effects, all the way down to the local level.

County elections offices need to start printing ballots. They do that based on the certified candidate list released by the Secretary of State. As 17 News reported, the office has already released that list.

Kern County Elections told 17 News they will start printing ballots with its Seattle vendor, K&H, starting Jan. 10, 2024.

Printing ballots takes time, and mailing those ballots out to voters at home and overseas also takes time.

So, if all goes as the Secretary of State has planned with her appeal — and Fong consequently ends up being taken off the ballot as a congressional candidate — there could be the undesirable and costly reprinting of ballots.

In conversations with Weber’s office, their appeal is intended to resolve Vince Fong’s specific case but also the precedent it can establish on whether a candidate can run for and hold multiple offices simultaneously.

A spokesperson for the office said even if the lawsuit is not resolved by the March primary election, they will continue pursuing the appeal and other options in the best interest of California voters.