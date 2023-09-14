BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It has been nearly a week since Councilman and Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales announced he would suspend his campaign for the 35th District State Assembly seat in 2024.

Gonzales announced the decision on social media but has not spoken about it. Yet, since the decision, many have questioned what the cause was, however, Gonzales says it was a tough decision he had to make.

“A lot of times in politics it’s about timing […] it became clear to me that the better strategy was for me to wait just a little longer, take some time, and to refocus my efforts here in Ward Two, in downtown and east Bakersfield. And provide leadership for the city of Bakersfield beyond 2024 and then revisit this in the future,” said Gonzales.

With city leaders focusing on tackling issues such as revitalizing Bakersfield, crime and one of the most pressing homelessness. Gonzales said he wants to see progress through.

“We still have a crisis; we still have people on our streets. We have to do a far better job, so we need an advocate on the city council, and I’ve been trying to provide that advocacy saying to the state, saying to the county, saying we need more resources to address behavioral health issues, with substance abuse disorders, who are on our streets. “There’s still so much work to be done.” “So, I want to continue to provide that leadership,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales now is planning for re-election bid in Ward 2 and looks forward to the work needed ahead.

“I have not and will not ever give up on representing our community and fighting for our community […] “Now more than ever we need to work together and collaborate city officials, county officials, state officials, and federal officials, but for my part right now I need to provide a lot of leadership at the city level,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales told 17 News he does plan on running for state assembly in the future, but his focus right now will remain on re-election in Ward Two.



