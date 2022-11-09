BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday night a political dynasty appears to have emerged in Kern County: the Scrivner family.

Zack Scrivner, now serving his fourth term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors representing District 2, is only one member of the family gaining influence in the Central Valley’s political landscape. His wife, his mother, and his chief of staff all currently lead in multiple school board races held in yesterday’s election.

Christina Scrivner, the supervisor’s wife, is running for the Kern Community College District’s Board of Trustees Area 2 representing eastern Kern County where she is leading with 57 percent of the vote. She is a member of the Tehachapi City Council, served as Director of Philanthropy at Adventist Tehachapi Valley Hospital, and worked as one of five Community Leadership Program appointees at Edwards Air Force Base.

Kathy Scrivner, the supervisor’s mother, is a retired teacher who has worked in the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District and is running for the Kern High School District Board Area 4. She is one of four candidates for the seat and leads with more than 49 percent of the vote.

John Antonaros, the supervisor’s chief of staff for almost a decade, is running for the Kern Community College District’s Trustee Area 3, where he is in a very tight race but ahead with a slight lead over incumbent Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg. One could argue that he is a member of the extended Scrivner family eager to hold office in Kern County.

Counting the supervisor and his aunt, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer who was re-elected in June, five people either named Scrivner or close to the family will cement their influence in the county if they win their respective races.

What their long-term political goals are is unknown, but a local politician named Kevin McCarthy began his career by first serving on a local school board and is predicted to become the next Speaker of the House.