BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results.

The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those results, the process was not what the elections office anticipated.

“None of us here have been through a recount, so we weren’t really sure what that would look like,” said Kern County Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza.

Espinoza shares that the county elections office pulled ballots from 185 out of some 220 polling precincts as requested by David Shepard.

“At the beginning, we did think we would be able to get done in a couple of days however the sorting did take us much longer than anticipated,” said Espinoza.

Election integrity has been a big question throughout the entire election process and Espinoza shares that during this recount process, ballots were explicitly checked.

“Those ballots as they were being pulled out were double-checked, triple-checked, quadruple-checked to make sure that we pulled out every single ballot that was requested in this recount,” said Espinoza.

Fresno County’s recount shows David Shepard as the winner in the county, gaining two votes, with Hurtado losing one. However, in Kern, there was no change in results which could signal trouble for Shepard.

“That is bad news for Mr. Shepard because, more than likely, it’s going to be difficult to find more of those Shepard votes than it is to find more Hurtado votes,” said Political Analyst Neel Sannappa.

However, until the other two counties finalize their recount results, the conclusion to the race still looms with Tulare and Kings County, according to the recount schedule, not releasing results until possibly the end of the week for Tulare and by the first week of January for Kings County.