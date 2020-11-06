The ongoing Kern vote: The case of the late-arriving ballot box

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’ve been hearing the refrain over and over again — every vote will be counted. And that’s the attitude of the Kern County Elections Division and Registrar Mary Bedard this year, as always — even if some votes fall through the cracks temporarily.

Which was the case Tuesday night with one of the ballot boxes located near each of the county’s 151 polling places: It was apparently forgotten on election night after the polls had closed.

The orphaned ballot box spent the night at the Grace Van Dyk Library at Bakersfield College — locked tight and secure but nevertheless temporarily unaccounted for.

The missing ballot box was picked up the next morning, Wednesday, and is now in the right hands. The ballots inside still have not been processed, so we don’t know how many might potentially have been lost — but Bedard says the ballot boxes used in Kern County will fit up to about 1,000 ballots. But — again — all is well in the case of the missing ballot box.

Bedard, who is also the county’s Auditor-Controller, is not happy about the snafu but she is completely confident in the dedication and integrity of her staff — 15 full-timers and 50 extra help employees.

The Elections Division still has 177,896 unprocessed ballots to count, the Secretary of State’s office announced Thursday evening, a daunting task that will take at least another two weeks to complete , owing to the unprecedented turnout, the unprecedented number of mail-in votes, and the unprecedented number of provisional ballots — 40,000 — made necessary because so many voters didn’t know they needed to bring their mail-in ballots with them to the polls.

So a historically slow process has been made much, much slower, potentially affecting every local and regional race. But Bedard assures us again that every vote will be counted.